EAST BETHANY — Putting up and taking down scaffolding may not have been the favorite part of the job for some of the Camp Hard Hat kids this summer. They soon got on task, though, and finished the week with their portion of the work on a new pavilion at Genesee County Park & Forest done.
Camp Hard Hat finished up Friday afternoon having spent the week building the Fleming Hill Pavilion (Pavilion E).
Genesee Valley BOCES Career and Technical Instructor Rich Monroe said he equates the project to the movie “The Sandlot,” which centered around a group of neighborhood kids.
“It’s ‘Sandlot’ with construction tools. We have these young people at this age. They’re all full of questions,” he said. “They’re all full of energy. Sometimes, it’s misguided. Sometimes they don’t know how to stay on task, because they’ve never been taught to stay on task. This project forces them to stay on task. When they’re focused on what they’re doing, you can see what they can accomplish in a mere week’s time.”
Putting up scaffolding on July 31, the first day of Camp Hard Hat, did not go well at the beginning, Monroe said.
“It was like watching a rope being pushed uphill,” he said, to some laughter from the families gathered on the final day of camp. “Shortly, by the end of the day, they had everything up. They got in the groove. They understood what they were supposed to do. They followed instructions.”
By Aug. 1, the campers were able to put girders on to support the trusses, said Monroe. Then, they put the trusses on, then the sheeting after that.
“One thing after another — we never lost time on this,” Monroe said Friday. “This morning, the scaffolding was still all up. I reminded them, back at the other pavilion, that it’s go time. This has got to be done. This is ready for inspection. If we don’t meet inspection today, we’re in trouble.”
Braden Clare, 15, who will be a sophomore at Pembroke, said when the campers arrived at Genesee County Park & Forest on July 31, the six posts for the pavilion were already up. He said this was the third pavilion he was working on with the club.
“Basically, we just built everything except for the posts,” Braden said. “The roof is always my favorite — putting plywood on the roof is the best part.”
Harrison McPhee, 13, who will go into the eighth grade at Alexander, was in his second summer with Camp Hard Hat. He agreed with Braden about the roof.
“The plywood was yesterday (Thursday),” Harrison said. He said putting plywood on the roof was fun.
Braden said the students put up the scaffolding on the first day, then put up more scaffolding and worked on the beams the second day.
“Day 3 was trusses, Day 4 was sheeting — so that was doing the plywood and then the weather stripping. Today (Friday) was taking down all the scaffolding.”
Bryce Thompson, 12, who will be an eighth-grader at Oakfield-Alabama, was participating in Camp Hard Hat for the first time. He said it was fun going up to the roof and using the drills.
The instructors were always close by, Braden said.
“Usually, one of them was on the roof working with the roof crew. The other crew was down here, cutting wood and handing it up to us as we needed it,” he said. “We had a top crew and a ground crew.”
Teaghan Freeman, 12, will be in seventh grade at Le Roy, said the second day of work was probably her favorite.
“I think we just cut wood and I got to be independent for a little while,” she said. Teaghan and Aristina Riedel, who will be in seventh grade at Batavia, said they didn’t like putting up and taking down the scaffolding.
“It was pretty easy, but I think it was just because it’s just the same thing over and over again,” she said.
Like some of her fellow campers, Aristina said she like going up onto the roof and using impact drills.
What did they get out of the program?
“I just did this for fun because I wanted to go out of my comfort zone,” Teaghan said.
“I guess it’s good to have the skills just for myself, so that we don’t have to pay for construction if I need to do something,” Aristina said. “But, I’m probably more looking towards being a therapist or something.”
After getting in the groove on the first day of the project, the crew organized with military-like precision, Monroe said.
“They took all the scaffold. They got it all put back ... so, we’re ready to leave at 2 o’clock today,” he said.
“I am extremely proud of you all,” Monroe the campers. He also thanked everyone else who helped during the week.
The campers who contributed this week were: Alex Boldt, Cole Breton, Clare, Freeman, Olivia Gillard, Joshua Haurik, Jaxon Jones, Keller Kilby, Joal Lang, Ian McGary, John McJury, McPhee, Ayden Midkiff, Desean Mileham, Priscilla Reed, Riedel, Tucker Ripstein, Thompson, Brody Traxler and Ayden Waggoner.
Camp staff and volunteers included: Monroe and fellow GV BOCES instructor Kelly Mileham; high school student camp counselors Fernando Cacho (Le Roy) and Anna McLaughlin – Student Camp Counselor (Byron-Bergen); Genesee County Deputy Highway Superintendent of Facilities, Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Paul Osborn; Genesee County BEA Director Karyn Winters; Genesee County BEA Program Coordinator Anita Strollo; camp Nurse Director Rhonda Rittenhouse-Norton; Genesee County Park & Forest Conservation Education Program Coordinator Shannon Lyaski; Genesee County Parks ACORN volunteer Jim Schmitt; Genesee County Parks ACORN Volunteer George Squires; parks interns Calista Light and Kylie Tatarka.
Monroe said Taylor McCabe from McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor, a former Camp Hard Hat student, camp counselor and coordinator, was at the camp on Thursday.
“Taylor McCabe was here earlier on in the week and the carpenters’ union was here on Monday (July 31),” Monroe said. “We had guest speakers come and talk to the kids. It’s a well-rounded education on where they could go if they stay in this trade. We want them to stay with it if they can.”
Business Education Alliance Director Karyn Winters reminded parents that Camp Hard Hat takes place every summer.
“If your child really enjoyed it or you have a young child who’s entering sixth grade next summer, we would love to have them at Camp Hard Hat,” she said.