BATAVIA — The Genesee County cases Paula Campbell works on to help families and children don’t generate much publicity, mainly due to confidentiality, she says.
Her efforts have come to the forefront in a sense, though, due to the Women in Law Award for which she’s been chosen to be honored June 7 in Buffalo.
The 8th Judicial District Gender Fairness Committee will honor her at a luncheon June 7 at the Hotel Lafayette. Recipients have made a significant impact in the legal system by promoting justice and equality in the courts and the law.
“We all work together at the department. It’s the caseworkers, the attorneys ... I was very surprised to get it,” Campbell told The Daily News Monday. “We’re at the County Attorney’s Office. We come in and do what we need to do. We do our jobs and the work that we do at our office is usually confidential because it deals with families and services. We don’t really put our names, or what we do, out there. We’re working with families and children, and they deserve the privacy ...”
The award recipient started her legal career as an assistant county attorney with the Genesee County Attorney’s Office in 1993 and has served under four separate administrations. For over 30 years, Campbell has served as lead prosecutor for parents who abuse and neglect their children and juvenile delinquency proceedings.
Campbell said Assistant County Attorney Tina M. Kasperek came in about three weeks ago and told her about the award.
“It’s my understanding that Tina had been working on this for quite some time, gathering information from others, and I had no idea. She was very sneaky about it,” Campbell said, allowing herself a smile. “She spoke to people we work with, different departments at the county, different individuals from the county. It’s my understanding that she and the people who were part of this received letters, and then I received a letter about a week later.”
Kasperek said she told Campbell about the honor before someone else did, because she knew Campbell was unaware of her nomination.
“Paula has worked for the county for many years, so I have a plethora of information,” Kasperek said. “I’ve only been with the county going on six years now, but there are individuals we’ve worked with for 30 years — not only in our department, but in law enforcement, the Legislature, the educational system, and all of those individuals that have worked with Paula over the years were happy to supply nomination letters as well, and give their take and experience on Paula.
Those experiences seem to mirror Kasperek’s experience with Campbell, Kasperek said.
“She’s very giving in her time and her resource, and she does it very amicably, as far as making you feel like you’re making you feel like you’re part of the effort,” the assistant county attorney said. “She always gives credit to others as she is trying to divert the credit to me for giving the nomination, instead of her actually winning the nomination.”
Right now, there are almost three tables reserved for local people who want to attend the June 7 luncheon.
“Oh my goodness! You didn’t share that with me, did you, Tina?” Campbell responded, with surprise and a laugh.
“I just expected it to be my husband and maybe a couple of work people. I know everybody is busy and they’re doing their own jobs and lives, so I didn’t expect anybody beyond just a couple of people to come,” she said. “That means a lot to me.”
Campbell said this is the first time the 8th Judicial District has honored her.
“I love what I do and this is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve been very fortunate that I could be able to work in a field that I live, and I’m hoping that our office is helping the families and children along the way that we really work hard to protect,” Campbell said.
The deputy county attorney said this is why she works with youth officers, who investigate penal law offenses committed by juveniles.
“I work with the juveniles. I work with the police officers and assist them in getting services for the juveniles that they work with,”
Campbell said if the County Attorney’s Office has a main client, it’s the Department of Social Services.
“We’re assisting them in getting the services for the family and children so they can move forward and help the families and children,” she said. “You hope that you help the families and kids along the way. That’s my biggest hope. They don’t always want to work with the department, so they aren’t always thrilled that services are being offered. We hope along the way that the caseworkers and the courts and the attorneys are able to get them the services that they need.”
Campbell said no one who works with the youth and provides these services does it for the money — not the caseworkers, county attorneys, etc.
“They do it because they want to help people in the community. That’s always been our philosophy,” she said. “The attorneys in my office, they could go to private firms and bigger offices and make a lot more money, but that’s not what we’re doing. We’re doing it because we love what we do and to help people.”
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have what other people have, Campbell said.
“We hope that they can learn the skills of parenting and if they have drug issues or mental health issues, that they can overcome those issues,” she said. “That’s all just to make a better community and better parents for the kids they have.”
Campbell was appointed by the New York State Senate to the William B. Hoyt Memorial Children and Family Trust Advisory Board. The board consisted of 10 members from across the state who approve trust fund distributions to programs and services that promote the well-being and safety of children and families.
The board was originally funded to prevent and decrease child abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse.
Campbell graduated from Batavia High School and SUNY Geneseo, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Special and Elementary Education. Following her tenure as a teacher and then special education director, Campbell furthered attended and graduated from the Cleveland Marshall College of Law in Ohio before taking a position with the Genesee County Attorney’s Office. She maintained a private law practice while being an adjunct faculty member at SUNY Brockport, teaching education law to before taking on the deputy position at the County Attorney’s Office. Campbell lives in Batavia with her husband, City Court Judge Durin Rogers. They have four adult children — Bryce, 26, Jacob, 24, Natalie, 21, and Luke, 19.