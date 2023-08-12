MEDINA — An organization that assists community cats and the people who care for them has over $18,000 in added funding thanks to s recent “Caturday” fundraiser.
Shawn Ramsey, owner of Canalside Tattoo in Medina, and his fiancée Shannon Blount, coordinated the July 30 fundraiser, featuring Tattoos, body piercing and a large basket raffle all to benefit the local team of Cat by Cat, Inc.
“Together we raised $18,304 and did over 100 tattoos in one day,” Ramsey said.
Blount said businesses and community members donated 93 baskets and gift certificates.
“There were nine tattoo artists that donated their time. Each tattoo was $100. One hundred percent of the money from the tattoos and piercings were donated to our organization. We’re the Medina team of Cat by Cat Ink. Cat by Cat, Inc.
“I know over $1,500 was raised in piercings. 41 piercings were done. We also had one last year. We raised $10,000,” she said. “We’re hoping to do it next year. The community has been amazing ...”
The tattoo artists who volunteered their time to the fundraiser were Tyler VerCruysse, Andrew London, James Christian, Matt Rolfe, CJ Cruickshank, Shawn Ramsey, David Jednat, Markus Puleo and Maer Rose. Body piercers were Megan Furness and Maisie Griffin. Shop Manager Amanda Falker, and support staff Regan Timmer were also involved.
The Cat by Cat Medina team includes Blount, Ellen Blanc and Janice Strianese.
A community cat is any cat who finds itself living outdoors and relying on the kindness of people for its survival, Cat by Cat says.
“Our mission is to help control this population through targeted trap, neuter, vaccinate, return (TNVR) practices by linking caregivers to low cost spay/neuter services,” Cat by Cat said. “We are a 501(c)3 organization and 100% all-volunteer. We partner with fosters to help stray-friendly cats and kittens find loving homes.
“We believe the path to making positive impact is through educating, embracing, and empowering people to make change happen. We embrace like minded individuals who believe every cat’s life matters and we take pride in the work we do,” the organization said. “The Medina team of Cat by Cat, Inc. became part of the organization in 2022 and focuses their efforts in Medina and the surrounding areas of Orleans County.”