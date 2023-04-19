B-B student’s long hair helps cancer fight

Crocker shows his hair length to classmates at Byron-Bergen Central School. He’s growing his hair so he can donate it to children battling cancer.

BERGEN — Karson Crocker has long hair.

It’s almost 14 inches and he sometimes is mistaken for a girl. Sometimes he has trouble fitting it all inside his football helmet.

