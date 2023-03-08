CORFU — There’s still some work to be done inside CanJam Redemption Center, located at 9 E. Main St., behind Brittany’s Booze Barn, but the relatively new business has been accepting recyclables from customers for about 2 1/2 months.

Erin Sparks and her husband, Jeremy, are the owners of CanJam, which pays cash for the cans and bottles customers bring back.

