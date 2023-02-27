STAFFORD — A woman was injured Monday morning when her car collided with a propane truck.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 11:36 am
STAFFORD — A woman was injured Monday morning when her car collided with a propane truck.
The accident occurred about 7:45 a.m. on Griswold Road. The truck had slowed down for a railroad underpass when it was struck from behind.
The car sustained major damage.
The woman’s name and condition were not immediately available Monday morning. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Four children inside the car were taken to a nearby residence. They were being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.
No other injuries had been reported as of Monday morning.
The propane truck sustained minimal damage and no leaks were reported, said Assistant Chief Mark Dougherty of the Stafford Fire Department. The propane truck belonged to Reliable Propane of Clarence.
