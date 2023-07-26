BATAVIA — The classic cars lined the parking lot at the Quality Inn & Suites as fans and possibly buyers checked them out over the weekend.
The five-day event closed with a Grand Nashionals car show on Saturday that drew at least 45 cars, Nash Car Club of America President Ken Day.
“I brought 17 of them myself,” he said.
Day said Batavia’s been very good to the club, which was having its third show here.
“We wanted to come back. Our last one was 10 years ago,” he said. “We’ve been here for the last four days. We had a bus tour to the Pierce Arrow Museum and the Herschel Carousel Factory Museum in Buffalo and North Tonawanda. We went to the Genesee Country Village and Museum.”
Early in the car show, Day said there were about 50 to 60 cars present.
“Others are still kind of trickling in — all different years from 1918 to 1957 here,” he said at the time. “The AMC (American Motors Clubs) clubs were invited. There’s a ‘52 Playboy that came to join us — kind of a unique car. We all love the hobby and we’re just here to share it.”
Roaming the Quality Inn parking lot were Byron residents Ashley Morris and Darlene Hart. With them were Morris’ children, Haley, 9, and Kaleb, 5,
“He (Kaleb) just likes cars and trucks and all boy things. It’ll take him a little while to soak it all in,” Morris said. “There’s lots to look at — lots of variety, lots of different colors, lots of different stages of restoration.”
Hart said she grew up with classic car fans.
“I grew up listening to my uncles talk about working on a lot of the ‘57 Chevys and stuff. That’s what they grew up with.” She said they’d been driving by the previous couple of days, looking at the cars as they went by.
They haven’t been to any other car shows yet this summer, but, Morris said, “We’re hitting up a variety of different kinds of things.”
Richard Danielson of Belfast, N.Y., a member of the Hudson club, which is national. Danielson said Saturday was his first day there. Jackie Curcio had been there a couple of days for car parts, he said.
“We brought a car. We’ve got a ‘57 Hudson,” Danielson said. We just got back from Branson, Mo., for the Hudson.”
They go to car club events once a month during the summer, he said. Other events are bigger — some a lot bigger — than the one this weekend in Batavia.
“You see cars here that you don’t see (normally). There’s no Chevys, there’s no Fords, there’s no Dodges — at least not what I see,” she said. “It’s cars that are different. It’s not your traditional car show, so you get to see cars that I don’t typically get to see.”
Regarding awards, Day said things change every year.
“The region that’s doing it, it’s up to them to be creative. We try not to do the stock, plastic ones you can buy anyplace. The theme of this show is, ‘Nash Memories Rekindled,’” he said. “We brought some trophies from years past to show off.”
The cars aren’t necessarily there just for people to look at them.
“There’s a blue ‘55 that actually sold today. There’s a few cars that sell. Mostly, guys hang onto them because they just love them,” Day said Saturday. “The gentleman that sold that one has lost his storage and he just doesn’t have room for it anymore. There’s another guy that promised to take care of it, so they made a deal.”
The Nash Club was selling items there and other vendors were there selling parts.
Day said the show will not be in Batavia next year.
“The way it works for us is, our annual meet is held, say this year in the Eastern Division. Next year, it will be in the Central Division and the following year it’ll be in the West,” he said. “It’ll actually be like four years before we would be back. It usually moves around. There’s so much to offer in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. In years past, we’ve gone to the Falls. We did the Erie Canal, the Navy Park (Naval & Military Park), the Jell-O Museum, we did. We may not win the bid to get it if another region wants to do it.”