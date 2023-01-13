Car thief ends up in prison

Sumeriski

WARSAW — A Caledonia teenager who initially avoided a state prison term for stealing cars in three counties violated probation and was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Wyoming County Court.

Joshua J. Sumeriski, 19, was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to 18 months to four years and six months in prison for violating probation.

