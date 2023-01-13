Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.