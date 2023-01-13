WARSAW — A Caledonia teenager who initially avoided a state prison term for stealing cars in three counties violated probation and was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Wyoming County Court.
Joshua J. Sumeriski, 19, was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to 18 months to four years and six months in prison for violating probation.
Mohun in February 2022 sentenced Sumeriski to six months in jail and five years probation after he pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny.
Sumeriski admitted stealing a car from a residence in Java in July 2021.
Sumeriski was arraigned on the Wyoming indictment in October 2021, just four days after he allegedly stole a car from a residence in Caledonia.
Sumeriski had been free, despite numerous charges against him for a string of car thefts, with judges citing the state’s bail reform laws as a reason for his freedom.
Sumeriski was first charged on Sept. 13, 2021 in connection with thefts in Livingston, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
He is accused of stealing a car from a business in Caledonia June 15, from a business in Batavia July 10, from a residence in York on July 11 and from a residence in Castile July 21.
The cars were recovered in Cattaraugus County, York, Batavia and Geneseo.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.