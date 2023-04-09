BATAVIA — Oak Orchard Health introduces three clinicians that have recently joined Oak Orchard’s Batavia office.
They include a family medicine physician who is also board certified in addiction medicine, a family nurse practitioner who is bilingual, and a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Dr. Mohammadreza Azadfard is a specialist in family medicine and sub-specialist in addiction medicine allowing him to address many medical issues within a family. He chose to work at OOH to provide primary care services to all.
“Community health centers reduce the cost and language barriers. Here we can address both. OOH also offers mental health and dental services. And with my expertise in addiction medicine, I can help patients in the treatment and recovery of addiction,” said Dr. Azadfard.
Emily Hein is a pediatric nurse practitioner who recently returned to where she grew up. As a mother of two, she takes health care for children to heart.
“I believe that you and your child are at the heart of the care team. I strive to listen to your thoughts and concerns so you can make informed decisions about your child’s health and treatment,” said Hein.
Shelby Rojas is a bilingual family nurse practitioner who is passionate about caring for patients within the local community and from the Hispanic immigrant population who have difficulty getting high-quality health care.
“I want to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere to my patients so that they feel satisfied with their health. I strive to ensure that the patient is always an active participant in their own health decisions, together with my medical expertise and training, to provide the best outcomes possible for my patients,” said Rojas.
