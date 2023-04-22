BATAVIA – Mallory Diefenbach, a former staff writer at The Daily News, has joined Arc GLOW as the non-profit organization’s communications manager/grant writer.
Diefenbach, a native of Eden, was a reporter at The Daily News for seven years where she covered such beats as health and arts and entertainment in addition to Orleans County government and several communities in Genesee and Orleans counties.
“I’m so excited to be part of Arc GLOW, and bring attention to empowering individuals with disabilities in our community,” Diefenbach said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m glad to serve those who might need help to make sure their voices are heard.”
Her reporting work earned her several awards from the New York Press Association, including two that were announced in March.
Prior to moving to Batavia, she worked as a reporter for The Post-Journal in Jamestown.
Together, she has a decade’s worth of writing experience and community engagement.
“Mallory is a great addition to the Arc GLOW’s family — her knowledge of the GLOW region is so valuable to this agency. We are excited for Mallory to be part of this exciting time as we enter our second year since the merger” said Lisa Bors, director of public relations for Arc GLOW.
Arc GLOW formed following a merger of The Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and Arc of Genesee Orleans, becoming an official four-county chapter in October 2021. The four-county service area covers roughly 2,400 square miles - geographically, the largest Arc chapter in New York state.
Diefenbach has a bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication from St. Bonaventure University, where she also majored in history.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.