Arc GLOW hires comm manager

Diefenbach

BATAVIA – Mallory Diefenbach, a former staff writer at The Daily News, has joined Arc GLOW as the non-profit organization’s communications manager/grant writer.

Diefenbach, a native of Eden, was a reporter at The Daily News for seven years where she covered such beats as health and arts and entertainment in addition to Orleans County government and several communities in Genesee and Orleans counties.

