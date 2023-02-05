Attorney Adam Brasky has recently been promoted to partner at Rupp Pfalzgraf, LLC, in Buffalo.
Brasky works in the firm’s banking and creditors’ rights group.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 1:38 am
Brasky joined Rupp Pfalzgraf in 2016. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law. Brasky is a 2007 graduate of Batavia High School where he played basketball and was a member of the 2005 state Final Four team.
In 2018, Brasky was named to the Buffalo Business First 30 under 30 list, and in 2022, he was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.
Brasky is a varsity and youth basketball coach, serves on the young professionals’ board for Kevin Guest House, and is on the board of Healthy Buffalo.
Ricky Luthra, who works in the firm’s business law group, was also promoted to partner.
“These two regularly go above and beyond for their clients, make themselves available to help newer associates, and contribute to our great corporate culture. They are leaders both in the firm and in our community,” Rupp Pfalzgraf, LLC, said in announcing the promotions.
Luthra specializes in mergers and acquisitions, business succession planning, and general contract review. He joined Rupp Pfalzgraf in 2017.
Rupp Pfalzgraf is a Buffalo-based, full-service law firm with offices in Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Jamestown.
