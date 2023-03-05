GENESEO — Kelly Burns will begin in April as the new director of tourism in Livingston County.
She was appointed following a national search, the county announced today.
Burns brings nearly two decades of high-level experience to Livingston County, including her most recent stint as digital marketing manager and recruitment marketing manager for Yellowstone National Park.
There, she oversaw Yellowstone’s digital marketing strategy to drive guest visitation for lodging and activities. Burns was also involved in the development and implementation of the park’s job recruitment marketing program, which has the goal of increasing overall employment applications.
Before that, Burns served as a marketing Manager for Geronimo Trail Guest Ranch for nearly three years. There, she helped to revitalize marketing efforts that included a website redesign, migration to a new email marketing service and increased brand presence across social media.
“We are very excited to welcome Kelly Burns as the Director of Tourism in Livingston County,” said Bill Bacon, Livingston County’s director of economic development. “Kelly is returning to Upstate New York after leading the digital marketing strategy for Yellowstone National Park. Her experience in the tourism industry and passion for outdoor recreation will bolster Livingston County Tourism’s marketing strategies the heart of the Genesee River Valley.”
Burns, who graduated from Keuka College with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing before earning a master’s degree in business from Rochester Institute of Technology, spent six years as a project manager for KJT Group. In that position, she designed, managed and executed complex qualitative and quantitative research projects from inception through design.
