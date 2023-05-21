Caitlyn Allen has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region in the role of Homeless Alliance of Western New York program specialist.
Allen will coordinate the Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Continuum of Care with a goal to maximize community participation in providng services to homeless individuals.
In addition to conducting monthly COC meetings in the GOW Counties, Allen will augment the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) database for service providers; analyze data from HMIS to guide GOW housing programs, create reports and contribute to COC housing grant writing.
Allen will regularly work with HAWNY to help coordinate services and comply with Housing and Urban Development expectations. She will meet with warming shelters, schools, jails, hospitals, employment providers, mental health providers, or other organizations and provide resource information to their direct service staff.
Allen will network with landlords to educate and engage their participation in housing programs, and generally, increase homeless services, including prevention, shelter, and permanent housing.
Allen brings a range of experience to the role, according to ILGR officials.
Previously, Allen worked as a crisis services advocate and lead rape crisis advocate at YWCA of the Niagara Frontier in Lockport, property manager at Yaze Properties LLC in Middleport, activities director and social work assistant at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia; and as a scale aperator at Shelby Crushed Stone in Medina.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities.