GENESEO – William Washburn has been promoted to vice president of operations at Coast Professional Inc.
As vice president of operations, Washburn will be responsible for managing Coast’s collection departments across all locations and overseeing operational activities of the company in accordance with company policies, goals, and objectives.
Washburn will manage the operations of the company’s large collection contracts, including achieving performance targets, identifying areas for process improvement, and team performance. He will oversee about 200 operational staff and five directors.
Washburn has worked in the collection industry for 20 years. He began his career in 2003 as a collector and was promoted several times, eventually becoming a senior collections manager.
Washburn joined Coast in 2017 as manager of operations and advanced to senior director of operations in 2020.
“Bill is a solution-oriented, ambitious leader with a strong work ethic. His drive to succeed is second to none,” Coast CEO Jonathan Prince said in a news release. “Bill has proven his ability to manage top-performing, compliant teams, while building strong bonds with staff and clients, and effectively adapting to change.”
Washburn resides in Rushford Lake, Allegany County, and enjoys spending his spare time out on the water with his family.
Coast Professional Inc. is an accounts receivable management company and contact center providing services to hundreds of clients including federal, state, and county governments; higher education institutions; municipalities; and courts.
