Diane Torcello named Tompkins Bank president

Diane Torcello

ROCHESTER – Diane Torcello of Pavilion has been promoted to president of Tompkins Community Bank’s Western New York market.

She will be responsible for the bank’s growth, community and client engagement and stakeholder relations throughout its Western New York market as well as fostering relationships with clients of Tompkins insurance and wealth affiliates.

