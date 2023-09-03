BATAVIA – Stephanie Ortel, LVT, has been named as the new director of veterinary technology at Genesee Community College.
Ortel has “a proven track record of leadership and expertise in the field” and “brings a wealth of experience that will contribute to the continued growth and success of the college’s veterinary technology program,” the college said in a news release.
“As program director, I hope to continue the tradition passed from Dr. Carrie Caccamise of a highly regarded vet tech program. The vet tech department is committed to producing quality graduates ready to enter the workforce,” Ortel said.
Veterinary technicians work with veterinarians in private practice and in zoos, animal shelters, wildlife facilities and research labs. Some technicians have careers with pharmaceutical companies, pet food companies or in diagnostic laboratories.
Ortel, a Western New York native, graduated from Medaille College with an associate of science degree in veterinary technology in 1999 and a bachelor of science in veterinary technology in 2005. Throughout her career, her area of veterinary medicine has focused on pain management and physical rehab therapy for dogs and cats. Ortel earned a master’s degree in adult education from Buffalo State College in 2018. She started as an adjunct instructor at GCC in 2016 and became a full-time instructor in 2021.
GCC’s vet tech program was established in 2010 and received full American Veterinary Medical Association accreditation in 2017. The program is accredited through 2028 after passing the most recent AVMA review in 2022. The program was adjusted to accommodate displaced Medaille University vet tech students, enabling them to complete their degrees at GCC.