HCR Home Care names Beth Mooney as HR director
HCR Home Care has hired Beth Mooney, SHRM-CP, as its human resources director.
In this role, Mooney is responsible for executing human resources strategies to address the organization’s changing business requirements in such areas as compensation, benefits, staffing, talent acquisition and employee relations management.
Mooney, who lives in Honeoye Falls, brings to this role more than 25 years of experience in human resources management and in accounting. Most recently, she served as human resources director at Premium Mortgage Corp. Other positions include serving as human resources manager/controller at Cornell’s Jewelers, as vice president of finance/corporate controller, Canada, at Crescent Hotels and Resorts, and as vice president of accounting at Hudson Hotels Corp.
Mooney earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Brockport and an associate degree in business administration from Monroe Community College.
HCR Home Care is a provider of home health services to individuals, physicians and other healthcare professionals across New York state. The company is headquartered in Rochester, and operates in 25 counties across the Catskill, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.
