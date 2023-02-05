Independent Living adds housing specialist

DeVos

Allea DeVos has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region in the role of housing specialist.

DeVos, in this role, will assist individuals with disabilities to apply for, and benefit from, the programs and services offered through Independent Living, including rogram options for persons experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

