Allea DeVos has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region in the role of housing specialist.
DeVos, in this role, will assist individuals with disabilities to apply for, and benefit from, the programs and services offered through Independent Living, including rogram options for persons experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.
She will support consumers who are eligible for Rapid Rehousing by coordinating budget plans, conducting inspections of potential housing rental units using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines, and offering home and building architectural barrier consultation, utilizing federal and state guidelines on disabilities.
DeVos will provide peer counseling to persons with disabilities, their family members and advocates for the purpose of identifying life goals, objectives and values; intervene at their request, in crisis situations; and mediate between consumers and landlords to ensure timely payments and prevent evictions.
She will determine eligibility for the Emergency Solutions Grant-Corona Virus program and complete the required documentation, entering all necessary data into the Homeless Management Information System.
DeVos had worked five years as a housing services representative at PathStone Corporation in Batavia, the local administrator of federal and state low-income homeownership and rental assistance programs, and gained additional office and leadership experience at ConServe, Premier Credit and Loan Depot in Victor.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.
