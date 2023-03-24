April Fearby, a Medina native, has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region as program specialist for its new youth services.
Her position was created through a Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Grant.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
Fearby will work with representatives from the Genesee-Orleans County Health Departments to connect children from birth to 21 years old and their families with established support programs and critical pathways providers to help facilitate access to needed home and community- based supports and streamline access to services that empower families.
Fearby has a variety of career experiences that include working in office environments, including some 20 years in her family’s business. She has also been a family support specialist with Pinnacle Community Services in Niagara Falls, a COVID-19 screener with Mizkan America Inc. in Lyndonville, a clerk at the Orleans County Department of Social Services in Albion; a licensed insurance agent/customer service representative with GEICO in Getzville, a direct support professional and a community living assistant with ARC of Orleans County in Albion, a family case worker in the Early Head Start Child Care Partnership at Community Action Organization of Erie County Inc. in Buffalo, a family assistant at Niagara County Head Start Inc. in Niagara Falls, a school-age child care site supervisor with GLOW YMCA in Albion, and a home care aide with Hilton East Assisted Living in Hilton.
Fearby, a 2007 graduate of Medina High School, earned an associate’s degree in general studies, education, human resources, and human services from Genesee Community College and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the state University at Buffalo.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offer an array of services to aid individuals with disabilities in taking control of their own lives.
