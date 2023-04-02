Sally Waldron has joined Independent Living of the Genesee Region as an open doors transition specialist.
In this position, she will assist individuals in their re-entry from institutional settings to the community, by facilitating and coordinating comprehensive plans for them to function in society once more.
Among her responsibilities are managing visits to institutions, providing potential participants with unbiased information regarding available home and community-based services, participating in discharge planning, and coordinating with other relevant social services agencies involved in the discharge and transition-care of the consumer. Ultimately, Waldron will develop and facilitate person-centered plans that would be effective for the 90-day transition period, secure qualified housing, coordinate home and community-based services during the transition period, and subsequently ensure continuation of services after the 90-day transition period is completed.
Waldron comes to ILGR after working as a housing services specialist at PathStone Inc in Batavia; more than a decade as a day habilitation manager and previously a receptionist/clerk typist for Genesee County ARC; and as a social welfare examiner in the Genesee County Department of Social Services in Batavia.
Waldron has an associate’s degree in community and human services from Empire State College.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.
