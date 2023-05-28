ROCHESTER – Tompkins Community Bank has appointed Janet Coletti of Williamsville to its Community Bank Board for Tompkins Western New York.
Coletti brings 35 years of banking experience to her position on the board, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at M&T Bank prior to her retirement in 2020.
“Janet brings years of banking experience in several key areas including consumer and branch banking, small business lending and Human Resources which will be of great benefit in her role as a board member for Tompkins,” John McKenna, president of Tompkins Community Bank, said in a news release. “Her leadership skills and extensive network in WNY will also be incredible assets to our board as we continue to grow the ways in which we support the communities we serve.”
Throughout her career at M&T, Coletti also served as a member of the bank’s management committee, which was responsible for leading the organizational strategy and overseeing day-to-day bank operations. Coletti began her banking career at M&T in 1985 and had numerous positions in the consumer banking and business banking divisions before becoming CHRO in 2015.
Coletti has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Mount Holyoke College.