ROCHESTER – Laura Geary of Piffard has been promoted by Tompkins Community Bank to vice president, community banking division manager.
Geary, a 30-year veteran of the banking industry, will be responsible for overseeing the operations and strategies of 16 retail branches throughout Western New York.
“During her 17 years at Tompkins, Laura has been instrumental in the continued development of our employees and the experience they provide to our customers,” Diane Torcello, president of Tompkins’ WNY market, said in a news release. “Her strategic thinking is an asset to our clients and the community at large.”
Geary, a graduate of SUNY Fredonia, previously served as the training and retail banking manager at Five Star Bank before joining Tompkins in 2006. Most recently, she was vice president, organizational development manager at Tompkins.
Geary is vice president of the York Central School District Board of Education, is a volunteer for Odyssey of the Mind, and is secretary of the Genesee County Business Education Alliance.
Tompkins Community Bank serves the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York, and the southeastern region of Pennsylvania