MEDINA — Joe Kauffman found the facility he was looking for earlier this year when he came to 11188 Maple Ridge Rd. to set up a Car Quest Auto Parts shop.
“My whole store is 3,000 square feet. It’s a good start for me, being my first business I’m opening up,” the owner said Wednesday. “I’m pretty well set up right now. I still have a little room for adding inventory. As customers are looking for stuff that I don’t have, I’ve got more room to add in more product.”’
There’s a variety of inventory Kauffman, who had a grand opening earlier in August, has found room for on the shelves. Carquest has inventory such as brakes, suspension, oil, oil filters, air filters, wipers, starters, alternators, belts, radiators hoses, etc.
The space at 11188 Maple Ridge was an empty shell before Carquest moved in, he said.
“We had to strip the floors and redo those. We painted the walls and to put up all the shelving in the back, put the counters in, all the computer systems,” he said. “We started at the beginning of the year in January and we were done in mid-February.”
Carquest began accepting customers March 13.
“The news definitely spread around that we were here. It took a little while to get a steady flow of people,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman and an employee who works the counter are full=time, while a couple of drivers are part-time.
“There’s four of us total. I’ve got a few people lined up for when I need more,” he said. “I worked counter at a Ford dealership in town. I was a mechanic for several years before that. I’ve got a good background in both sides of the industry.”
Kauffman, 34, said he’ll stick around for at least five years.
“I’m local to the community. I lived in MIddleport my whole life and opened up the store in Medina,” he said.
The Middleport native graduated from Royalton-Hartland in 2007 and from Ohio Technical College in Cleveland in 2010. He and his daughter, Emma Kauffman, live in Middleport.
As far as getting involved in the community, Joe Kauffman said he hopes to sponsor baseball next year.
“I’d like to work more towards that next year after I get a year under my belt,” he said.