BATAVIA — It’s almost time to celebrate the 11th annual CASAblanca Casino Night.
Slated for Sept. 30, the Genesee County CASA for Children will host its largest fundraiser of the year.
CASA for Children is an acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The organization is a non-profit whose purpose is to train and supervise a diverse group of volunteers to advocate for children who have been abused and/or neglected.
The event is hosted at Terry Hills Banquet Facility at 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Upstate Vegas Events out of Rochester will bring in a variety of casino tables for the evening. Guests will then be given $500 in play chips when they purchase a ticket.
“Upstate Events really help the guests to enjoy the casino experience by teaching them how the games are played. They are really interactive with the guests, which makes the evening even more enjoyable,” said Jennifer Metz, Genesee County CASA for Children executive director.
The fundraiser welcomes approximately 100 guests each year to enjoy a night filled with excitement. Proceeds are used to enroll and train a diverse group of volunteer advocates for children who have been abused and/or neglected. Volunteers go through in depth training to prepare as they become court appointed advocates.
“We are so grateful to all our community partners. Without their contributions, this event would not be the success that it is,” said Metz. “It’s a really fantastic time, guests have a lot of fun.”
She continued, “The CASAblanca casino night is our largest fundraiser of the year. A lot of work goes into the planning and development of this fundraiser to make the evening successful. It’s the perfect date night for anyone who likes to have fun! Not only are people going to have a great time, but they are also helping to support Genesee County CASA for Children...These children are at risk of being removed from their homes or have already been placed into the foster care system. CASA’s goal is to ensure that all these children have safe and permanent homes as quickly as possible.”
Tickets cost $75 and are available online or in-person at CASA by calling Metz at (585) 815-7809. Tickets include dinner, $500 in casino chips (play money), wine, beer, basket raffles, silent auction, and casino style entertainment.
For more information, visit https://www.geneseecountycasa.org/casablanca-1. If you’re interested in sponsoring CASAblanca Casino Night, contact Metz.