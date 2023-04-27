GENESEO — A Castile man will serve nine months in jail after pleading guilty in connection with a February police chase.
Clinton R. Browne, 48, was originally arrested Feb. 1 by Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny for stealing a car, and was also found to be wanted on Family Court and Superior Court arrest warrants.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office later obtained arrest warrants from Mount Morris and Leicester for other numerous charges.
Browne appeared April 12 in Mount Morris Village Court. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, in satisfaction of all charges from Leicester and Mount Morris.
He agreed to serve nine months in Livingston County Jail concurrently with his sentence already imposed in Wyoming County. He was then transported back to Wyoming County Jail.
Browne had been arraigned March 16 for felony third-degree grand larceny and pleaded guilty to petit larceny. He is to be sentenced May 18 in Wyoming County Court.
State Police had attempted to stop Browne’s vehicle Feb. 1 in Livingston County for an traffic infraction. He failed to pull over and Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigator James Merrick joined to assist the troopers.
The pursuit continued westbound on Route 408 into the village of Mount Morris. At one point, Browne backed into a sheriff’s patrol vehicle before continuing onward.
The chase then proceeded through the Town of Leicester and into Wyoming County when the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was later reported as being stolen.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies responded later that evening to an address on Route 39 in Perry where both Browne and the vehicle were located. Deputies took him into custody for the theft of the vehicle — which had been reported stolen in Wyoming County — and on the other outstanding warrants.
Browne’s charged in Livingston County has originally included felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; reckless driving; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident; unsafe backing; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device.
