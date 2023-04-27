Castile man guilty in theft, chase

Browne

GENESEO — A Castile man will serve nine months in jail after pleading guilty in connection with a February police chase.

Clinton R. Browne, 48, was originally arrested Feb. 1 by Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny for stealing a car, and was also found to be wanted on Family Court and Superior Court arrest warrants.

