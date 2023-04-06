WARSAW — A Cattaraugus County man with an extensive criminal history was taken into custody March 28 as a fugitive from justice.
Travis Ginnery, 31, of Great Valley was wanted by Bradford, Pa. city police on five felony charges including theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Ginnery had stolen catalytic converters on Dec. 5 from vehicles at a business, Bradford police said.
He was arrested at Wyoming County Jail, where he was being held on felony DWI charges in connection with a September 2022 traffic stop in Arcade.
Ginnery has a prior criminal history beyond that. He was sentenced in 2019 to 1 to 3 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense in Cattaraugus County.
He was likewise charged this past Feb. 19 in connection with an early morning high speed chase across Cattaraugus County, according to media reports. He’s facing multiple charges including drug possession with intent to sell; promoting prison contraband; unlawfully fleeing a police officer; reckless driving; and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
Ginnery was also taken into custody in September 2017 on a warrant by Erie County sheriff’s deputies in for an alleged probation violation. He was also allegedly found to possess crack cocaine, a package of heroin, Suboxone and crack pipes at the time.
