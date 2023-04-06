Man arrested on fugitive warrant

Ginnery

WARSAW — A Cattaraugus County man with an extensive criminal history was taken into custody March 28 as a fugitive from justice.

Travis Ginnery, 31, of Great Valley was wanted by Bradford, Pa. city police on five felony charges including theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1