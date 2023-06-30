Celebrating Independence Day traditions can range from town-wide customs such as July 4 parades bursting with red, white and blue decor to family-filled barbecues by the pool and a packed crowd for watching fireworks.
Though each tradition may vary between families, July 4 celebrations are among the most celebrated holiday traditions in the United States.
This year, the GLOW region is filled with fun for the whole family to enjoy, beginning with the York-Leicester Field Day and the Warsaw Firemen’s Carnival.
The 68th Annual York-Leicester Field Day and fireworks returns July 1 to the grounds of York Central School, 2578 Genesee St., Retsof.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The rain date is July 2.
The family-oriented event is a celebration of Independence Day. It will once again feature a grand fireworks display by Young Explosive Corp. The fireworks are slated to commence at dusk.
The Field Day event will open with the presentation of colors by the York Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Leicester American Legion members, followed by an opening prayer and the singing of the National Anthem accompanied by the Perry Community Band under the direction of Ray Suriani. Weather permitting there will be a flyover from the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo.
There will be games for all ages and prizes, some free refreshments, and activities for kids furnished by the Celebrate Family Church in Leicester.
Children are encouraged to try to find Mr. & Mrs. Independence on the grounds. Once found, the children should go to the evening’s master of ceremonies, Ed Orman, where they may claim a prize.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Perry Community Band and Kelly’s Old Timers, directed by Eric Kelly.
There will be a drawing for several prizes, which will be awarded before the fireworks begin and after the closing ceremonies which include a closing prayer by the Rev. Andrew Shoemaker of Celebrate Family Church, the retiring of the colors and taps by the Legion and VFW, the singing of “God Bless America” and the fireworks.
The Association is hoping for a big turnout and that people will continue to give generously at the gates and stands so that this event may continue to go on next year and beyond. Anyone who may wish to donate my send a check to treasurer Sharon Deming, York Leicester Field Day Inc., 2742 Chandler Rd., Piffard, NY 14533
The Association wishes to remind all those that may attend that in the interest of public safety, no alcoholic beverages, smoking, or pets are permitted on the school grounds and outside vendors are prohibited.
The event is handicapped accessible.
For more information, call 585-243-0184 or 585-382-3163.
One of the GLOW region’s biggest celebrations arrives when the Warsaw Fire Department and Rescue Squad hosts its annual 4th of July Carnival, slated for July 1 to 4 at the Village Park on Liberty Street. The weekend will feature rides, games, a parade, chicken barbecue, music, fireworks and more.
The carnival opens at noon July 2, 3, and 4, with ride matinees from 1 to 5 p.m. each day and 6 to 10 p.m. on July 2 and 4.
Monday features a chicken barbecue beginning at 3 p.m. until sold out (served at the fire hall and legion hall).
The July 4 parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Enjoy fireworks with family, friends and neighbors in Warsaw at 10 p.m.
Other Fourth of July activities include:
July 1, The Batavia Ramble: The annual Ramble begins at 10 a.m. in Jackson Square between Center and Jackson streets, Batavia. The free event includes craft vendors, food vendors, a designated kids’ zone with rides and activities and lots of music. This is a family-friendly, community-based event that encourages everyone to stop out and enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown Batavia and the Ramble.
July 3, 3rd of July Fireworks, Conesus Lake: Originally an old Seneca Indian tradition, this Independence Day celebration is the highlight of the summer on Conesus Lake. When the Seneca Indians were the sole residents of Conesus Lake they would gather at fires around the lake to celebrate the beauty and abundance of the lake. Today, lake residents light flares at 10 p.m. along the shoreline of the lake creating a ring of fire. The night is highlighted by fireworks displays. Public viewing at Long Point Park. For updates, go to conesusfest.com.
July 3, Ring of Fire, Silver Lake in Perry: Residences along the shoreline of Silver Lake light flares at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m. For information, call (585) 237-6310.
July 4, Fourth of July Lions Club Celebration, Lyndonville: Events being presented at 25 Housel Ave., Lyndonville, include a multimedia crafts show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., parade at noon, bounce houses, live music, and Lions Club old-fashioned chicken barbecue from 1 to 3:30 p.m.. Entertainment and activities all day including an antique & classic car cruise-in. There will be a firework display at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 5.
July 4, Independence Day Celebration, Genesee Country Village & Museum, Mumford: Bring the whole family to Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., for a grand celebration of America’s birth, complete with games, picnics, contests, and a ceremony to swear in new United States citizens. Also enjoy the marching bands and the grand parade. The day will feature a reading of the Declaration of Independence. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission applies. For information, go to www.gcv.org, or call (585) 538-6822.
July 4, Americana Day, Nunda: Extend your experience a bit further and head over to Americana Day July 4 in Nunda. A whole day of free family activities including historical walks, games, horse and wagon rides, antique and classic car show, music, free ice cream, a patriotic parade, fireworks and more.
July 4, Fourth of July fireworks, Lima: The annual 4th of July fireworks will be at Mark Tubbs Park. The park opens at 6 p.m. with fireworks tentatively scheduled for 9:30 p.m. This is a collaborative effort by the town and village governments with support by the Lima Fire Department, Lima Ambulance, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Rotary Club.