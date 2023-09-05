OAKFIELD — World War II Army veteran Wilbur Easton took his place near the front of the lineup before the start of Monday’s parade.
The 100-year-old, born and raised in Alabama, rode at the front of the parade, serving as grand marshal for the first time.
“He actually has a flag in Triangle Park right next to the clock. It’s a Heroes flag. He’s one of the heroes on the flagpoles throughout town,” Oakfield Betterment Committee President Jamie Lindsley said. “I think he just went home afterwards. He was in an open vehicle.”
The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for noon to 7 p.m. Monday for Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties, with the high expected to be 91 in those counties. An advisory was also announced for today during the same hours.
Committee member Jaden Ohlson said he and committee member Kerry Ohlson had just finished working in the food tent.
“I wish I’d been in drinks (tent), I wouldn’t be covered in grease right now,” he said. Jaden Ohlson said he hoped to relax a little on Monday and return to Labor Daze later.
“We did Kiddie Fun Daze and the 5K (both on Saturday), four hours in the food booth yesterday (Sunday),” he said.
Betterment Committee Vice President Ritchie Kirkum said the parade went well. It included the Rochester Scottish Pipes and Drums, the Oakfield-Alabama Marching Band, the Alexander Firemen’s Band and an appearance by Mickey Mouse.
“We had a lot of our local favorites,” Kirkum said. “U.S. Gypsum was one of our sponsors. They did a really great float. They had a 6-foot-tall hornets nest on it. Everyone dressed in gold, so that was a really cool float.
“We had a big rush right after the parade,” Kirkum said while working at the committee’s food booth Monday. “Batavia Swing Band’s on right now, playing. We’re moving full steam ahead.”
The groups Public Water Supply and The Floyd Concept were also both scheduled to play Monday. The Floyd Concept is a Pink Floyd tribute band.
“They’re (Pink Floyd Concept) going to be doing the full ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ for its 50th anniversary. The show’s going to be really good. It’s got screens and lasers. It’s a whole production,” Kirkum said over the weekend.