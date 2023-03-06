BATAVIA — New York Deputy Secretary of State Kisha-Santiago Martinez will join Genesee County officials at 2 p.m. today for a climate resiliency announcement on the Park Avenue side of Centennial Park.
Red Green Building and Landscape Design of Batavia has come up with a final draft of a Centennial Park Resiliency Plan. The draft is a preliminary conceptual plan for the park that will address four core issues: urban heat island effects, public health, mitigation of stormwater runoff and biodiversity. This plan was developed with guidance and recommendations of the NY Green Board and Green Genesee/Smart Genesee.
“To address these concerns, the plan calls for the creation of resilient habitats through the introduction of climate adaptive native plant communities and their climate resiliency. These adaptive strategies to a changing climate — increased temperatures and precipitation and the effects on plant communities and people — will play an important role in the reduction of its harmful effects,” the final draft states. “The plan includes development of an appropriate species palette, including new tree canopy species, understory tree species, and shrub species that support pollinators and wildlife.
The resiliency plan also addresses the public realm and the park.
“The park’s benefits to the Batavia community include: public open space, shade to help offset urban heat island effects, new trees and vegetation, and green infrastructure to reduce flooding and increase water infiltration,” the draft states. “Proposed improvements to the park, shaped and organized by trees and vegetation, will be the development of spatial qualities to enhance the experience of the user. Views, paths, patterns, trees, shade, focal
points, entry, slope; all of these qualities are shaped by the park trees.”
The plan provides a guide to tree management, including existing tree condition, tree removal, new canopy tree species and location, new understory trees and shrubs, and a timeline for ongoing tree removal and planting of new species.
A map included in the resiliency plan identifies 22 species of tree in Centennial Park.
“The abundance and concentration of silver maples is in the heart of the park. Newer planted trees of different species are grouped together and situated along the edges of the park,” the plan draft says. A number of trees are scheduled to be removed, a plan illustration says. Other illustrations show new trees to be planted.
The final draft proposes three phases of tree planting.
n Phase 1 (two years): Both tree removal and new tree planting are scheduled for this phase. This initial phase will have the most new trees of any of the phases and will be on a short timeline because of potential grant availability, thus the suggested two-year phase. Planting all evergreen species in this phase is a priority, including coordination between planting and tree removal acivities.
n Phase 2 (five years): This phase will include tree plantings, the construction of a stone dust path along the southern boundary (Park Avenue) of the park similar to the path on Richmond Avenue and the introduction to the community of the idea of a park focal point.
n Phase 3 (five years): This phase, which will include the lowest number of tree plantings, will complete the planting plan. Also, the park focal point will involve the community in the planning, design and financing of a permanent structure — a statue, a fountain, a sculpture — that commemorates the park.
