Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsA pedestrian walks under the fall foliage canopy in October at Centennial Park.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — New York Deputy Secretary of State Kisha-Santiago Martinez will join Genesee County officials at 2 p.m. today for a climate resiliency announcement on the Park Avenue side of Centennial Park.

Red Green Building and Landscape Design of Batavia has come up with a final draft of a Centennial Park Resiliency Plan. The draft is a preliminary conceptual plan for the park that will address four core issues: urban heat island effects, public health, mitigation of stormwater runoff and biodiversity. This plan was developed with guidance and recommendations of the NY Green Board and Green Genesee/Smart Genesee.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1