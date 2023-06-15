BATAVIA — The Pledge of Allegiance is a daily part of Jackson Primary students’ lives when they’re in class, but they learned more about the flag on Wednesday.
Tom Cecere and members of the Honor Guard visited students and staff for a Flag Day ceremony in the school gym.
“Teachers and students across America, from the late 1800s on, have been a huge part of the movement to create a ‘Flag Day.’ Teachers have taught the children to salute the American Flag and repeat the Pledge of Allegiance to instill in their pupils proper respect for the nation’s flag,” he said. “We thank all of those teachers and students and we thank you here with us today for carrying on their work.”
Flag Day, also known as National Flag Day, is always observed on June 14. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.
The presentation covered the evolution of the flag over 243 years, over which time it was modified 26 times. From its unofficial beginning as the Continental Colors or Grand Union flag to the 50-star American Flag, Americans have been on a quest to protect, preserve, respect, honor and serve the flag, the Honor Guard said.
“Each and every one of us can help make this world a better place. Be kind, be good, Do good deeds. Love your neighbors and love your family,” Cecere told the Jackson students. “Be a good example to others and don’t worry so much about being the best. Just try to be the best that you can be.”
Cecere said that in the 1950s, when it seemed certain that Alaska would be admitted to the Union, designers began retooling the American flag to add a 49th star to the existing 48.
“Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Ohio student named Bob Heft borrowed his mother’s sewing machine, disassembled his family’s 48-star flag and stitched on 50 stars in a proportional pattern,” Cecere said. “He handed in his creation to his history teacher for a class project, explaining that he expected Hawaii would soon achieve statehood as well.”
The teenager also sent the flag to his congressman, Walter Moeller, who presented it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower after both new states joined the Union.
“Eisenhower selected Heft’s design, and on July 4, 1960, the president and the high school student stood together as the 50-star flag was raised for the first time,” he said. “Heft’s teacher promptly changed his grade from a B- to an A.”
The students also learned about how to fold the flag properly and what each of the folds symbolizes.
Jackson Primary Principal Maureen Notaro said the students were dressed in a festive manner.
“They really enjoyed it. They learned a lot about the flag,” she said. “At Jackson, we say the pledge every single day. Mr. Cicere and the other Honor Guard members really educated the kids about where the flag came from.”