BATAVIA — Representatives from the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce recently paid a visit to the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center to say thanks.
The group expressed its gratitude to the location’s Culinary Arts students, Chef Tracy Burgio, and Teaching Assistant Denise Kaus for their efforts in preparing a meal for the Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner.
The annual dinner took place March 25 at the Alexander Fire Hall. The event honors the prominent industry of agriculture in Genesee County.
The highlight of the evening was a delectable meal consisting of locally sourced foods, prepared by the Culinary Arts students from the Batavia CTE Center, officials from the latter said in a news release.
The collaboration between the Chamber’s Agricultural Committee and the Culinary Arts Program, led by Burgio and Kaus, proved to be successful.
The Chamber of Commerce had approached Burgio to cater the dinner, fully aware that it would pose a culinary challenge that her students would eagerly embrace.
Burgio gladly accepted the opportunity. The dinner was open to the public.
The Celebrate Ag Dinner is organized by several partners, including the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District, and Genesee County Farm Bureau.
Local farms and businesses generously donated food grown within the county for the event.
Burgio, along with the Culinary Arts students, collaborated in planning and practicing the menu, incorporating food products sourced from Genesee County farmers.
“Seeing the students flawlessly produce the meal, with as many attendees that were present was incredible,” said President Brian Cousins of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “The operation was not only impressive, the meal was absolutely delicious and highly memorable.
“We are thankful for Chef Tracy and Denise, as well as all of our local partners that made the event possible,” he continued. “Without their support and the food donations, this event could not happen — a well done collaborative effort for those in our agricultural community, leaders in education, and students in the culinary arts.”
During their visit, the Chamber representatives presented a monetary contribution to the Culinary Art Club as a token of appreciation. They eagerly expressed their anticipation for the next year’s event.