BATAVIA — A Park Road man faces charges after his toddler ate cannabis-laced chocolate and was found unconscious Thursday morning, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to United Memorial Medical Center about 11 a.m. after a report of a 2-year-old that had ingested marijuana.
An investigation revealed that the child ate chocolate infused with marijuana and was found unconscious “multiple hours” later.
James Z. Gray, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is to appear July 11 in Town Court.
The child’s condition was not released by police.
Accidental ingestion of cannabis products has increased dramatically since more states have legalized recreational marijuana.
According to a study released in January by medical journal, “Pediatrics,” the reported cases of children eating cannabis edibles rose from about 200 in 2017 to more than 3,000 in 2021.
In almost all the cases, the children ingested drugs found in their home.