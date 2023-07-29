WARSAW — As expected, an Oakfield man was sentenced Thursday to a state prison term to run consecutive he received in Wyoming County for repeatedly raping a child.
Ricardo Castillo Jr., 40, who lived on Maple Avenue at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to two five-year terms for two counts of second-degree rape, to run concurrent with each other.
Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini also placed Castillo on 10 years of post-release supervision.
The five years, however, will be served after Castillo serves a five-year term imposed in Wyoming County Court in April.
Castillo was arrested in October after a Genesee County sheriff’s investigation into allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under 15 while in Oakfield and Elba.
He was charged with 13 counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act; and 10 counts each of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act.
He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape.
Two weeks later he was charged in Wyoming with one count each of first-degree and third-degree rape.