WARSAW — A child rapist got an initial dose of prison time Thursday for his crimes against a girl.
Ricardo Castillo Jr., 40, of Oakfield had pleaded guilty to second-degree rape Jan. 23 in Wyoming County Court. He has been sentenced to five years in prison along with 10 years of post-release supervision.
That time will be served consecutive to an additional five year term he is set to receive June 5 in Genesee County Court.
That adds up to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
“This defendant groomed and manipulated an underaged child for years just so he could sexually assault her,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen in a statement. “With her courage, tenacity and unwavering support from her mother she was able to bring her abuser to justice today. She has bright future ahead of her.”
Castillo in October was charged in Genesee with 13 counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act; and 10 counts each of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act involving a victim less than 15 years old.
The assaults happened in Oakfield and Elba from November 2019 to August 2021, investigators said.
Castillo was later charged in Wyoming County for abusing the girl in Sheldon.
He was arrested after a joint investigation by the Genesee and Wyoming County sheriff’s offices.
