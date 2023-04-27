Child rapist gets prison

WARSAW — A child rapist got an initial dose of prison time Thursday for his crimes against a girl.

Ricardo Castillo Jr., 40, of Oakfield had pleaded guilty to second-degree rape Jan. 23 in Wyoming County Court. He has been sentenced to five years in prison along with 10 years of post-release supervision.

