ALBION – Put on your Santa hat and deck the halls.
It’s Christmas in June in Albion as the 35th annual Strawberry Festival will feature the unveiling of a long-awaited statue of Santa Claus.
Yes, in June.
The unveiling will come about 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the parade.
The statue honors not only Santa but Charles Howard, who operated a Santa school and Christmas park in Albion from 1937 to 1966. The bronze statue is a life-size image of Howard as Santa.
Members of Albion Betterment Committee commissioned the statue in 2021 after raising more than $80,000.
Festival organizers are asking people to wear Santa-based clothing to celebrate the unveiling.
The festival opens at 11 a.m. Friday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The festival features a food court, live music, more than 50 vendors, a classic car show, a rubber turtle race on the Erie Canal, a cornhole tournament and the annual 5k run at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Retired Rochester Police Sgt. Brett Sobieraski is expected to run in the race as part of his “8 States for Maz” campaign to raise money for the family of slain Rochester officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
Sobieraski, who lives in Orleans County and is a former candidate for sheriff, is running 48 marathons across eight states. His last marathon is Sunday in Rochester.