BATAVIA — Whether the cider was being offered inside or outside, the first Cider Walk downtown brought out the foot traffic.
Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District (BID) Executive Director Shannon Maute said it was great to see people walking down the street Saturday afternoon and evening, enjoying themselves.
“The ciders were fantastic. Everyone had a really good time,” she said. “We went around, just kept doing loops to make sure everyone was doing all right. It was probably one of the smoothest walks we’ve done.”
Unlike with the Beer Walk in February, there was no VIP Cider Walk this weekend — just cider for walkers in general.
“It actually worked out a lot better,” she said. “It (VIP) was a lot, to stuff the bags, give gifts.”
The general public didn’t have as much time to walk around during the Beer Walk. During this weekend’s Cider Walk, everyone had the same amount of time to drink cider and walk around downtown.
Kristin Rocewski of Le Roy and Wendy English of Elba had been on the Cider Walk for about two hours, with two others, when they walked into one of the stops.
“We have been to almost all of them,” Rocewski said of the stops on the map. “We started at Eden Cafe, so I think the only places we have left to go are the Spa Artemis and T.F. Brown’s.”
What was their favorite cider up to that point?
“There was a Cranberry Mango Bourbon & Burger did that was the best,” Rocewski said. “It was delicious. It wasn’t too sweet. It wasn’t too dry.”
“It tasted great. It was perfect,” her friend, Wendy English, said.
English said she would join the Cider Walk again if it takes place next year.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “We’ve seen people we know.”
Tree Hugger Hard Cider of Attica had all dry ciders ready for sampling during the Cider Walk.
“There’s a cherry, there’s a honey and the rest are more traditional,” said Troy Colton of Tree Hugger. “Honey’s been a fan favorite. Cherry would be in second place.”
Colton said the flow of people had been pretty steady all day. His dad, Tom Colton, is a co-owner with Stephen Pratt.
“It started at 4 o’clock and it never really slowed down — probably two hours, pretty consistent,” Troy Colton said. “We’re having a good time.”
Troy Colton said Tree Hugger would like to come back if the Cider Walk takes place again next year.
“We went to the Wine Walk. I think that’s how we got connected (with Batavia), through the Wine Walk,” he said.
In front of the Eli Fish Brewing Co. at about 6:40 p.m. were Jake Connell and Sarah Gensler of Henrietta, bartenders for Blue Toad Hard Cider of Rochester.
“I’ve worked a handful of events for them and this has been pretty good traffic, especially for an outdoor one,” he said. “A couple of big groups will come through, they’ll hang out for a little bit and then a handful more will come through after them.”
Gensler said the keg of Ring of Fire cider was empty.
“About halfway through, we had already sold out of the whole keg we had brought,” Connell said.
The two of them said they thought the good flavor was what made Ring of Fire so popular.
“the blueberry/raspberry crisp, it’s semi-sweet, but it finishes kind of tame,” Connell said. “Plus, everyone likes the name because it’s the Johnny Cash song. Everyone’s been coming up, singing the Johnny Cash song the whole day.”
Within a few minutes, two or three people had stopped by to order the Ring of Fire.
A main difference between this year and next year will be music at the Cider Walk, Maute said.
“Last night (Saturday), we all decided that the only thing the walk was missing was music,” she said. “I think we want to do it outside. We will definitely do one in Jackson Square.”
A committee has to meet to decide on any other locations for music next year.