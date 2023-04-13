BATAVIA — Agriculture protection was among the topics on local residents’ minds when they spoke Tuesday night with state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, in a town hall meeting in the city.

On the green energy push in Albany to go electric, Borrello said the question he brought up in state budget hearings was, how will farmers do some of the things they need to do without natural gas? He noted that in March, Gov. Kathy Hochul added agricultural buildings to a list of facilities exempt from natural gas bans in her executive budget.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1