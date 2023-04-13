BATAVIA — Agriculture protection was among the topics on local residents’ minds when they spoke Tuesday night with state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, in a town hall meeting in the city.
On the green energy push in Albany to go electric, Borrello said the question he brought up in state budget hearings was, how will farmers do some of the things they need to do without natural gas? He noted that in March, Gov. Kathy Hochul added agricultural buildings to a list of facilities exempt from natural gas bans in her executive budget.
“I think everybody should be exempt and, don’t get me wrong, we’re still going to fight for that,” Borrello said. “You’re starting to see people abandon ship on this whole idea of going all-electric. The bottom line is, it’s up to the people of New York.”
Pam Ware, a New York State Daughters of the American Revolution regent, wrote and asked Borrello to speak about protecting farmland from suburban encroachment.
Borrello is a ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He said it’s important to protect agriculture, but that a lot of his colleagues in Albany don’t understand that.
“They do a lot that has a negative impact. Probably the biggest thing is the farm labor overtime threshold, which has been damaging, but we’ve made a lot of noise on that,” Borrello said. “As a result, the governor does have a tax credit to pay those overtime charges. I certainly have a problem with the taxpayers of New York having to cover for what is a political special interest.”
The gradual reduction in the overtime pay threshold will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, with the threshold set at 56 hours. The process will continue with the overtime threshold limit reducing it four hours every other year until reaching 40 hours in 2032.
That being said, Borrello noted, there have been some gains in other areas of agriculture.
“The Nourish New York program, which is one of the top priorities for the state Farm Bureau, was a program that helped our farmers greatly and also helped the food banks and helped people who had food insecurity issues,” he said. “I worked together with some friends of mine on the other side of the aisle and we were able to make that program a permanent and recurring program, so that farmers can plan for it and food banks can budget for it.”
Nourish New York Initiative is a lifeline for families and farmers who have been struggling with changes brought on by COVID-19. The governor’s budget for 2023-24 proposed a $50 million appropriation for the program.
A question from the back of the room was about what can be done to save the state politically. Borrello said he has a bill that would separate the state into three autonomous regions. There would still be one state, but three autonomous governments. Borrello said it would essentially be Long Island, the five boroughs of New York City and then the rest of the state.
“What my bill does, essentially, is create an in-depth analysis of that,” he said. “Imagine an area up here where the taxes are lower, the regulations are less. I think you’d get a lot of people and businesses that would want to be up here.”
Nancy Brach asked Borrello about a New York State Department of Health regulation adopted in 2022 to establish isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease.
Borrello said there was an Assembly bill A416 that was around in 2015 during the Ebola scare.
“Essentially, it would give the governor, the executive branch, unlimited power to pull someone from their home under the suspicion that they may have been exposed to a very long list of communicable diseases — no proof required,” he said. “A416 actually had some due process rights within it. This bill never went anywhere.”
Later, during the COVID pandemic, Hochul tried to put the provisions of bill A416 into state Department of Health regulations except for the due process portion of the bill.
“She made a Department of Health regulation that would allow any Department of Health official ... give them the power to show up at your door with law enforcement, you’ve been charged with no crime, there’s no due process,” the senator said. The health official could tell someone, for example, that the official believes the resident’s son has been exposed to a long list of diseases. The official would say that he or she and law enforcement have to take the child, but not specify where, at the time.
With the help of attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, Borrello and other plaintiffs sued Hochul last year. The lawsuit was based on separation of powers — separate branches of government. In July, a state Supreme Court judge in Cattaraugus County sided with the plaintiffs. Borrello said Hochul is appealing the lawsuit.
“Not only is this regulation struck down, but the Appellate Division would not issue a stay. As of right now, luckily, we do not have that regulation anywhere in the New York State Department of Health code,” he said.
Mark W. Cross Jr. of the Western New York Hunting Dog Federation said the federation does a lot of work and training on state lands.
“The state is slowly taking that away from us, to the point where we’re almost not allowed to be on there now with our dogs,” he said. “They consider our dogs as predators. I want to know, is there anything that the Senate or Assembly can do?”
Borrello said, “That’s certainly something we can try to address. If you could help us by getting us any information you might have, we could try to address that and see what can be done.”
The senator said sometimes these issues can be worked out by going back to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) or another agency and state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for assistance.
“We’ve actually held national events here for retrievers and pointing dogs,” Cross said. “We’ve done some calculations. It brought almost $2 million of revenue in for one weekend event.”
Regarding the Second Amendment, Borrello said he’s a strong supporter.
“It’s a basic, fundamental right. It is part of the Bill of Rights,” he said. “Those folks who want to blame so many things on someone’s legal, constitutional right to keep and bear arms are misguided at best.”
The senator said he carries a bill called Stand Your Ground.
“This is a bill that would essentially allow anyone who is lawfully present somewhere to defend themselves,” Borrello said. “Right now, in New York state, you have a duty to retreat. You have to, essentially, allow someone to come at you, attack you with whatever (weapon he or she has) ... unless you’re inside your own home. If you’re on your front lawn, you have a duty to retreat.”
Borrello said his bill would allow someone to defend themselves, using any means, and not be prosecuted.
“You should not have to face the cost, the burden, of a criminal indictment for something that you were just defending yourself (from ...” he said.
Thomas Perl of Stafford brought up a complaint about the conditions of the roads, especially for someone who works at night and is on the roads.
“You can’t see the roads. It’s inclement weather, there’s potholes everywhere. Is there a priority list that you guys are working on?” he asked Borrello. “I live right on the main drag outside the city. I haven’t seen the road striped since (former President Donald) Trump took over.”
Perl also was also critical of the material state highway crews put on the roads.
Borrello said the governor didn’t put any funding increases in for things like Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) or Extreme Winter Recovery.
“In our one-house bill, we did pump that up a lot, like by over $200 billion more to do exactly what we’re talking about,” he said. “The role of government is to support the infrastructure. What do you expect from government? That your roads and bridges are repaired, streets are plowed, and when you dial 9-1-1, somebody shows up.”
Borrello told Perl he was right.
“We’ve fallen behind in so many ways because we spend a lot of money on things we really shouldn’t,” Borrello said.