Citizens for Peace to host Hiroshima vigil Sunday
AVON – Members of the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace and Rochester Chapter 23 Veterans for Peace will gather Sunday for its 49th annual Hiroshima Day Candlelight Vigil in the traffic circle at Routes 5 and 20 in Avon. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The yearly event commemorates the days in August 1945 that the United States dropped the first atomic bombs on Japan and is part of an international call for the elimination of nuclear weapons. Similar vigils take place worldwide.
The vigil is timed to coincide with the day that an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.
The vigil, which includes a brief period of silent remembrance, singing of peace songs and the lighting of candles and luminaria, or paper lanterns, is described by organizers as a “very powerful, moving public statement of the groups’ dedication to peace and nuclear disarmament.”
The annual vigil draws dozens of residents from across the Greater Rochester region and sometimes as far away as Buffalo. Similar vigis take place around the world.
The vigil marks a time of “mourning, remembrance and solidarity with all communities affected by the destructive power of nuclear weapons at every level of their development, testing, and use,” Peace Action New York State said in a statement. Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace is a member of the Peace Action New York State network.
The vigils are also a time when the peace groups amplify the call of the Hibakusha, as the survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagaski bombings are known. The Hibakusha says that nuclear weapons must never be used again.
It has been 78 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagaski in Japan.
The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, and formally surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.
Vigil participants have said they want to encourage people to remain aware of history and also do something to commemorate and remember the lives lost in the bombings.
The vigil is planned rain or shine. Those attending may chose to wear masks.
Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace was founded in 1972 by three Livingston County couples with the general objective of fighting against militarism and war. The organization can be found online at www.gvcp.org and on Facebook.