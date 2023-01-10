City police ask for more AR-15s

BATAVIA — The city and Police Benevolent Association have a new union contract ready to take effect April 1.

The City Council approved the three-year pact Monday night during a business meeting. Earlier, during a conference session, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said the primary goal was to equitably pay department members and the road patrol, when compared to similar cities of Batavia’s size.

