BATAVIA — The raises non-union, management employees would get in next year’s proposed budget were a topic of discussion at City Council this week, with lawmakers looking for information.
The public hearing for the proposed $33.5 million budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the City Council Boardroom.
City Manager Rachael Tabelski told The Daily News Tuesday that the salary schedule is included in the budget book that is online and is given to all Council members.
When the City Council approved the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) contract in January), Tabelski said, it discussed the major wage compression issues between the members of the unionized staff and the non-union management staff. Wage compression happens when newly-hired, less-experienced employees earn close to what current employees make.
“The issue has been raised multiple times in the past, however the compression was never addressed,” she said Tuesday. “The wage differential between union and non-union in the police and Fire Department has adversely affected the city’s ability to fill top management position with internal candidates.” After a review of salaries citywide, a recommendation of a one-time wage increase of 5% for the non-union staff, and also a raise of 3% is included, effective April 1, in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, Tabelski said.
The salary schedule for non-union employees includes 21 positions: Salary Grade II, clerk typist; Grade IV, management analyst, human resources clerk; Grade V, financial clerk typist; VII, confidential secretary; VIII, payroll/insurance clerk; X, youth director; XII assessor, clerk-treasurer, deputy director of finance, human resources specialist; XIII, superintendent of maintenance, superintendent of water and wastewater, director of community development, deputy fire chief and deputy police chief; XIV, police chief, fire chief, director of public works, assistant city manager, city manager.
The salary schedule, for the various salary grades in which the city currently has non-union members, including the raises, is as follows.
n Salary Grade II, $37,705 beginning, $38,427 after six months, $39,342 one year, $40,281 two years, $41,602 four years, $43,420 seven years, $45,507 10 years;
n Grade IV, $42,153 beginning, $42,961 six months, $43,989 one year, $45,049 two years, $46,513 four years, $48,580 seven years, $50,922 10 years;
n Grade V, $44,439 beginning, $45,293 six months, $46,382 one year, $47,497 two years, $49,047 four years, $51,231 seven years, $53,705 10 years;
n Grade VII, $49,775 beginning, $50,736 six months, $51,960 one year, $53,217 two years, $54,968 four years, $57,414 seven years, $60,198 10 years;
n Grade VIII, $53,486 beginning, $54,410 six months, $55,575 one year, $56,765 two years, $58,437 four years, $60,772 seven years, $63,420 10 years;
n Grade X, $66,466 beginning, $67,764 six months, $69,411 one year, $71,104 two years, $73,529 four years, $76,763 seven years, $80,515 10 years;
n Grade XII, $73,091 beginning, $74,522 six months, $76,342 one year, $78,205 two years, $80,888 four years, $84,448 seven years, $88,583 10 years;
n Grade XIII, $84,348 beginning, $85,998 six months, $88,107 one year, $90,267 two years, $93,361 four years, $97,482 seven years, $102,276 10 years;
n Grade XIV, $92,083 beginning, $93,890 six months, $96,194 one year, $98,555 two years, $101,945 four years, $106,453 seven years, $111,687 10 years.
During Monday’s business meeting, Councilmember-At-Large Bob Bialkowski said he would like a copy of the salary information for non-union, management staff. He said he was looking for the position, current salary and salary the person would get if he or she receives the one-time, 5% raise and also the 3% raise. The funding for this is in the proposed budget, he noted.
“I’ve been asked this several times by some constituents and I don’t know what the answer is. I can’t decipher it from the budget,” Bialkowski said.
Tabelski said, “I think we discuss it in executive session and I don’t know that we typically give that level of detail, but I guess it’s up to all of Council,” Tabelski said.
Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. asked if there was a state website on which a person could look up every public official’s salary information. Councilmember Tammy Schmidt said it’s seethroughny.net.
“However, most of our department heads are brand new, so they’re not in there yet. They would have to work a whole year before their wage would be in there.”
Jankowski said he would like to see that information.
Councilmember Tammy Schmidt said she would be interested in knowing the information.
“We have a lot of new department heads. We don’t know what they’re making currently and we don’t know what this 8% raise amounts to. These are brand-new people getting an 8% raise. I would be interested.”
Jankowski said the reason the salary raise seems like a large amount is that the city is trying to keep a gap in place. Lower-paid employees’ salaries have been creeping up, he said.
“Basically, a department head’s only making a small amount above one of their employees and it’s not worth all the extra work and responsibility.”
Councilmember Kathy Briggs said when the city checked other municipalities, it found that Batavia was one of the lowest on this issue.
“We’re trying to retain good people,” she said. Briggs said they added raises to be competitive.
“We’ve got wonderful employees here and we want to keep them,” she said.
Jankowski said, “That’s the whole purpose of that, just so we put it in context.”
Still, Jankowski said, it would be good for the City Council to have the information Bialkowski requested.