Council asks about non-union salaries

BATAVIA — The raises non-union, management employees would get in next year’s proposed budget were a topic of discussion at City Council this week, with lawmakers looking for information.

The public hearing for the proposed $33.5 million budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the City Council Boardroom.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1