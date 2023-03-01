BATAVIA — The City Council might override the state tax cap limit in a couple of weeks when it holds its business meeting March 13. However, the decision to put the cap override on the agenda for that meeting was not unanimous.
The business meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Council boardroom on the second floor of City Hall.
At its meeting Monday night, Council voted 6-2 to move the proposed local law to the March meeting. Voting in favor of this were Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. and councilmembers John Canale, Kathy Briggs, Paul Viele, Al McGinnis and Richard Richmond. Voting against it were Bob Bialkowski and Tammy Schmidt.
Also on March 13, the City Council will vote on adoption of the $33,588,472 proposed budget for 2023-24, with a $6.6 million tax levy and a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Local governments may override the tax levy limit only by first passing a local law (or a resolution in the case of a fire or other special district) that allows for the tax levy limit to be exceeded. This override vote requires a 60% vote of the total voting power of the governing body to pass.
City Manager Rachael Tabelski said she was recommending the local law, citing rapid inflation and high price increases.
Some of the rising costs, she said, were in supplies and materials, which are going up between 15% and 40%; the doubling price of diesel fuel; employee wages increasing about $400,000; retirement costs going up about $300,000; and healthcare expenses rising about $475,000.
Bialkowski said he’s heard from many constituents who have serious concerns about the city overriding the cap.
“I don’t support it and that’s all I can say about it,” he said. “I understand what we’re faced with, but if we run short, we’ll have to live with it, just like the average homeowner does. People are really concerned about their taxes.”
Bialkowski gave City Clerk Heidi Parker comments on the budget Summit Street resident Dave Masters submitted to him. Bialkowski emailed Masters’ comments to The Daily News on Tuesday. Masters said he couldn’t make it to the public hearing on the proposed budget.
“I just wanted to pass along my disagreement with exceeding the tax cap as proposed by the City Manager. As our property assessment has already gone up 45% in the last 2 years, when is enough increase enough? You can do the math on how much our taxes have already gone up due to assessment increase. As we are retired I can assure you our pensions have not gone up 45%,” Masters wrote. “As a side comment, I recommend that the budget takes into account what the increase in police demand will be due to what is planned for the Ellicott Station apartment rentals and the outside people that will be moving into the center of Batavia.”
Schmidt said, “My constituents are not in favor of it and I can’t vote yes on something that the people and the citizens of the city don’t want, because I feel like I work for them.”
Jankowski asked why no amendments or attempts made to address those concerns during the budget process.
“We had a month to do this and if somebody notified me as their representative, I would have came to the group and said, ‘I have people concerned about this specific part of the budget and they don’t like this part. Is there any way to reduce that?’ or ‘What would it cost to reduce that?’” he said. “We had plenty of time to have those questions answered and then take a roll-call vote (or) an informal, show-of-hands kind of thing as to who wanted to leave it in the budget or not and what the ramifications were.”
City Manager Rachael Tabelski said to avoid exceeding the tax cap, the city would have to cut $456,399 from the proposed budget.
“When they auditors come, they do talk to us about ... our fund balance and keeping it healthy,” she said “We have a policy of keeping the fund balance between 15 and 25%. The year, we were able to achieve a fund balance at 17.5%. Roughly, you need at least two full months of operating expenses in your fund balance to be considered healthy. Moody’s looks at this when we go out to bond, so it’s very important that we do keep a fund balance.”
Tabelski said she believed the point being made was that there are always opportunities to use fund balance, which shows that a municipality doesn’t have the revenue to sustain the services it’s trying to provide the community.
“In this case, I wouldn’t recommend utilizing fund balance just so we don’t exceed the tax cap,” she said.
Jankowski said the city has a budget that balances necessary public safety and services that people are accustomed to and trying to keep it as reasonable as possible.
“I do understand that the assessments were a difficult time for everyone, including myself ... but I also understand the dedication and the services that I get when I call for a emergency and I know there’s someone there,” he said.
Councilmember John Canale said the City Council still needs to look ahead when putting a budget together, but needs to survive on a yearly basis like a lot of municipalities do.
“We are all very opposed, I think, to overriding the tax cap. I certainly don’t want to have to do it. I hate doing it,” he said. “But when it means we can still continue to provide all the services ... that we have grown accustomed to having provided for us as taxpayers and our only choice is to either drain funds that we really shouldn’t be draining, that we’ve worked so hard to build up, or override the tax cap ... this is one of those years.”
Schmidt said, “I just want to say, I think a couple of things have changed since we had those budget meetings. I couldn’t be in the whole budget meetings because I had a family crisis. If we need $400,000 ($456,399) not to override it and we just got $392,000 from the county that we didn’t know about ... that could wash out having to override.”
While the city tax rate would stay the same as it did in this year’s budget, the county rate went down,as did the school tax rate.
“By us staying flat, I don’t want to say I’m proud of that, because the county lowered and the school lowered,” she said. “I can’t justify doing right by the citizens when we just got enough money to keep the tax cap at 2% if we would only use it for that.”
Schmidt said the $392,000 in revenue distributed from the county wasn’t something the City Council could talk about in budget workshops because they just found out about it since then. County Manager Matt Landers said in February that $2 million would be distributed to county municipalities, including $392,465 to the city.
Canale said residents are feeling what’s happening in the current recession, with the cost of living having gone up, all they have to do is try to put themselves in the City Council’s position.
“We’re suffering as a municipality just as they are suffering as individuals. Not only have our costs gone up, but when you’re talking about the size of a municipality versus a household, it’s many times-fold that,” he said. “I’m sure that most of our citizens would agree that they want to continue to have the services they’re used to. We’re not going to raise the taxes on them this year. In order to do that, we have to override the tax cap.”
No one spoke during the public hearings Council held Monday on the proposed local law to override or on the proposed budget.