Council asks about non-union salaries

BATAVIA — With some members of Council saying they’ve heard opposition to overriding the state tax cap and others saying they’ve heard support, the Council voted Monday night to pass a local law to override the cap.

The same evening, the city adopted its budget of $33,588,472, including a $6.6 million tax levy and tax rate of $8,94 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same amount as this year.

