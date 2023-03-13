BATAVIA — With some members of Council saying they’ve heard opposition to overriding the state tax cap and others saying they’ve heard support, the Council voted Monday night to pass a local law to override the cap.
The same evening, the city adopted its budget of $33,588,472, including a $6.6 million tax levy and tax rate of $8,94 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same amount as this year.
“I’ve had contact with many taxpayers and voters and they’re very upset about this,” Councilmember-At-Large Bob Bialkowski said, adding that he was opposed to the override and that it could have been avoided.
Councilmember Tammy Schmidt said she was asked by voters to vote against the override and that’s what she intended to do.
“We’re using one-time money for raises, but we won’t use one-time money for the tax cap override,” Schmidt said.
Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said what he likes this year is that the city is getting back to restoring a pre-COVID level of services to residents, which has taken a long time to do.
“Property taxes make up 34% of the budget and I understand that it’s tough, but the remaining 6%% comes from other income sources. And, actually, the taxpayers funding the 34%, the other 66% is innovative, proper ways to raise income without hitting the taxpayer every time we need to raise a little bit of money.”
