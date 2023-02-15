BATAVIA — The city will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 budget of $33,588,472 at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Council boardroom.
The proposed budget includes a tax levy of $6.6 million. The City Council also proposes a local law to override the state’s tax cap and has set a public hearing for the 27th on that proposal also.
Another local law the Council is proposing is for new water rates, meter fees and a capital improvement fee. A public hearing is set for Feb. 27 for that law as well.
Under the proposed increases, the city water rate would go from $5.97 per 1,000 gallons of water used to $6.27 per 1,000 gallons. The rate for the town of Batavia served directly by the city (building and hydrants) would rise from $7.65 to $7.92 per 1,000.
The law also lists quarterly meter service and availability charges for water meters, depending on the type and size of the meter. They would take effect with water consumed April 1, billed on and after June 1. Proposed increases are as follows:
• Disc meter, 5/8 of an inch, from $11.62 to $15.45
• Disc, 3/4 of an inch, $14.71 to $19.55
• Disc, 1 inch, $15.50 to $20.60
• Disc, 1 1/2 inch, $26.33 to $35
• Disc, 2 inches, $36.56 to $48.60
• Compound, 2 inches, $30.97 to $41.17
• Compound, 3 inches, $117.78 to $156.58
• Compound, 4 inches, $187.48 to $294.24
• Compound, 6 inches, $283.21 to $376.49
• Turbo, 3 inches, $69.69 to $92.65
• Turbo, 4 inches, $117,78 to $156.58
• Fireline, 4 inches, $117.78 to $156.58
• Fireline, 6 inches, $187.48 to $249,24
• Fireline, 8 inches, $261.34 to $347.43
• Fireline, 10 inches, $341.28 to $453.70
The proposed law would raise quarterly capital improvement fees for meters as follows:
• Disc meter, 5/8 of an inch, from $8.09 to $12.97
• Disc, 3/4 of an inch, $10.25 to $16.44
• Disc, 1 inch, $10.79 to $17.30
• Disc, 1 1/2 inch, $18.34 to $29.41
• Disc, 2 inches, $25.47 to $40.83
• Compound, 2 inches, $21.58 to $34.60
• Compound, 3 inches, $82.05 to $131.56
• Compound, 4 inches, $130.60 to $209.39
• Compound, 6 inches, $197.30 to $316.32
• Turbo, 3 inches, $48.55 to $77.84
• Turbo, 4 inches, $82.05 to $131.56
• Fireline, 4 inches, $82.05 to $131.56
• Fireline, 6 inches, $130.60 to $209.39
• Fireline, 8 inches, $182.06 to $291.90
• Fireline, 10 inches, $237.75 to $381.19
