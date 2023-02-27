BATAVIA — The City Council is one meeting away from voting on whether to override the state tax cap limit and also voting on adoption of the $33,588,472 proposed budget for 2023-24, with a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The Council on Monday night voted to consider a resolution to override the cap when it holds a business meeting at 7 p.m. March 13 in the Council boardroom on the second floor of City Hall.
City Manager Rachael Tabelski said she was recommending a local law to override the cap, citing rapid inflation and high price increases.
“There are numerous price increases that the city will need to cover in the budget to continue core services for residents in the general fund,” Tabelski said in a memorandum Feb. 21 to the City Council.
Some of the rising costs, she said, were in supplies and materials, which are going up between 15% and 40%; the doubling price of diesel fuel; employee wages increasing about $400,000; retirement costs going up about $300,000; and healthcare expenses rising about $475,000.
No one spoke during the public hearings on the proposed local law to override or on the proposed budget. The public has until the vote on March 13 to speak on the proposed budget, which includes a $6.6 million tax levy.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.