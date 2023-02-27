Council asks about non-union salaries

BATAVIA — The City Council is one meeting away from voting on whether to override the state tax cap limit and also voting on adoption of the $33,588,472 proposed budget for 2023-24, with a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The Council on Monday night voted to consider a resolution to override the cap when it holds a business meeting at 7 p.m. March 13 in the Council boardroom on the second floor of City Hall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1