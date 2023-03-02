BATAVIA — Let us decide locally how to address housing needs rather than requiring certain housing goals set in a state housing plan, the city is considering telling the state.
At its meeting at 7 p.m. March 13, the City Council may approve a resolution urging the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to take another look at Hochul’s proposed New York Housing Compact, which has a goal of building 800,000 housing units statewide over the next 10 years.
The proposed compact requires municipalities to meet housing thresholds over three-year periods. Upstate communities would have to increase their housing stock by 1% annually.
“Municipalities such as the city of Batavia may be stripped of any local zoning, planning or land-use regulations powers if housing targets are not met and allow mixed-income, multi-family projects to take advantage of a fast-track housing approval process by the proposed creation of a state Housing Approval Board,” the city said in the proposed resolution.
Councilmember-At-Large Richard Richmond said his feeling is that the governor and Albany are going to decide how local zoning will be done.
“They’re going to get rid of residential zoning. They want to be putting in apartment houses in neighborhoods that might not want them, in the city. That’s going to increased costs for everything,” he said. “If we’re going to have all these apartment houses scattered in these areas that (are) traditionally Zone 1 residential and you change it, how’s that going to affect the sewer? How’s that going to affect the water lines? I think it’s overreach. I think we’re more than capable, as a locality, to determine what’s best for us as opposed to what’s happening in Albany.”
City Manager Rachael Tabelski said the city has been working with the Batavia Development Corporation (BDC) committee on housing.
“We have identified sites. We’ve identified the plans, including the czb, the BOA (Brownfield Opportunity Areas), the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative), the Genesee Housing Study,” she said. “We do have a need and there are opportunities to make market-rate investments,” she said.
The czbLLC is a neighborhood planning practice specializing in the development of healthy communities and neighborhoods, the city said.
Councilmember-At-Large Bob Bialkowski said those investments should be local decisions. He gave a hypothetical scenario of Albany telling Batavia to build 2,000 housing units in six years.
“Where are we going to build them?” he asked.
The suggestion to build higher may come.
“Then the fire chief’s going to be in here saying, ‘We have a real problem. Our ladder truck only goes so many stories,’” he said. “There’s a lot more to all of this than somebody in Albany just making these proclamations.”
Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said he’s also opposed to what he says is the governor’s overreach.
“The simpler and the more precise way we say that, I think, is the best way to go,” he said.
Tabelski said she supports having incentives for market-rate housing so the city can capitalize on those incentives for developers.
“By now, some of the costs to get in and build new residential units, whether they’re condos, single-family homes, mini-homes or apartments, it’s just not attainable in this market,” she said. “There are good pieces of the legislation, the incentive side of it, that I would definitely have Council consider supporting. The other pieces, to give municipalities goals that they must reach, is very difficult, especially when some municipalities don’t have the infrastructure to even put in new types of housing.”
It’s an issue being discussed all over the state, especially Long Island, New York City and other upstate communities that may not want to change what they have or add new residential housing at all, she said.
Jankowski said it needs to be clear that the city is not developing any housing.
“I would like to see us more encouraging private development of housing,” he said. “We want to keep an environment open for private individuals to make these developments, but then with our zoning coverage to make sure they go in the proper areas, not squeezing them in the middle of a residential area, where they would cause problems ...”
The Housing Compact says, in part, that localities will decide how to best meet their new home construction targets. From repurposing underutilized office parks and strip malls to offering new incentives towards multifamily buildings, localities can choose how to tailor their strategies to increase housing supply. To encourage the inclusion of affordable housing as part of the new growth, affordable units will be assigned extra weight in calculating localities’ progress toward their goals.
Localities that do not meet targets can achieve Safe Harbor status for one three-year cycle by implementing certain good faith actions — or “Preferred Actions” — that create zoning capacity to achieve the growth targets, the Housing Compact says.