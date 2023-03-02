Wing Ding needs more time

BATAVIA — Let us decide locally how to address housing needs rather than requiring certain housing goals set in a state housing plan, the city is considering telling the state.

At its meeting at 7 p.m. March 13, the City Council may approve a resolution urging the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to take another look at Hochul’s proposed New York Housing Compact, which has a goal of building 800,000 housing units statewide over the next 10 years.

