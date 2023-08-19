BATAVIA — Are residents frustrated by the rusted and flaking Ellicott Avenue underpasses may see some long-awaited relief.
The City of Batavia is considering another attempt to beautify the three structures. As far is known, it’s been decades since they last saw a coat of paint.
“The City would really like to see the train bridges cleaned up and painted,” said City Manger Rachael Tabelski. “It will be an item that we bring forward in budget discussion for FY24/25.”
It’s not exactly known when the bridges were last repainted.
One possible clue is two western bridges — before they deteriorated — were jade green, the color of Penn Central railroad, their previous owner. The third was owned by the defunct Leigh Valley railroad and was painted similarly.
Penn Central and the Lehigh Valley both went out of business in 1976, so it’s possible the bridges haven’t been repainted in about 50 years.
As it stands, the jade green has long since faded. Only traces remain, with an odd, pink-orange hue visible amid the rust.
But it’s not as simple as it seems, and the city can’t just slap on a new coat of paint. Cost and legalities have always posed challenges.
The two, western-most bridges are owned by CSX and located on the railroad’s mainline. They see multiple trains daily.
The eastern bridge — whose paint is in slightly better shape — is rarely if ever used. Its ownership remained unclear as of Friday.
The City of Batavia considered a project in 2015 to repaint the eastern bridge, much like the Village of Le Roy did in 2006 with its own underpass over Route 5.
A potential design was developed by the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council. The bridge would have read, “Welcome to the City of Batavia” on one side and “Thanks for Visiting Batavia” on the opposite.
It’s estimated the work would have taken about three days, starting on a Friday and ending on a Sunday. The city would have been responsible for maintaining the aesthetic appearance thereafter.
But the cost was estimated at $20,000 at the time, and Tabelski said it’s likely to have increased since then. The bridge’s owner would have also needed to review and approve the plans, which never came to fruition.
So until then, area drivers and nearby residents will live flaking paint and rust.
The CSX and Genesee Valley Transportation railroad companies did not return emails seeking comment.