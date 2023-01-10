BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Wade Schwab listens as Councilmember Kathy Briggs reads the proclamation in his honor during Monday’s meeting.

BATAVIA — A paramedic with over 13 years of service to the Police Department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) got his share of recognition Monday evening when the City Council met.

Wade Schwab came up to the front of the room and Councilmember Kathy Briggs read a proclamation in his honor. He began serving on the ERT in September 2009 as the team’s only paramedic.

