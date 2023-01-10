BATAVIA — A paramedic with over 13 years of service to the Police Department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) got his share of recognition Monday evening when the City Council met.
Wade Schwab came up to the front of the room and Councilmember Kathy Briggs read a proclamation in his honor. He began serving on the ERT in September 2009 as the team’s only paramedic.
“Throughout his service, Wade was instrumental in training Emergency Response Team members, along with other members of the department, in life-saving skills, assisting writing policies and procedures, and has been a readily available life-saving resource during critical incidents and trainings,” Briggs read. “Wade was the lead in coordinating emergency medical service efforts during operations as well as ensuring the safety of those involved. Wade has served his community and the department with professionalism, dedication, compassion throughout these years.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.