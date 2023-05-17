Man smashed ATM screen with rock

BATAVIA — A Tracy Avenue man charged and released after committing three burglaries in three days faces new charges, city police said.

Josia G. Culver, 18, was charged May 5 with felony criminal mischief for allegedly smashing an ATM screen with a rock. The ATM is on Bank Street.

Culver was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.

Culver had briefly been in jail in April after a total of 13 charges were filed against him for repeated crimes.

He was first charged April 13 with burglarizing a business at City Centre.

Culver was arraigned and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The next day he allegedly broke into a restaurant on Ellicott Street and stole money.

He was charged again. And released.

The next day he again entered a business at City Centre and stole money.

Culver was committed to jail after that arrest but was released days later.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1