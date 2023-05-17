BATAVIA — A Tracy Avenue man charged and released after committing three burglaries in three days faces new charges, city police said.
Josia G. Culver, 18, was charged May 5 with felony criminal mischief for allegedly smashing an ATM screen with a rock. The ATM is on Bank Street.
Culver was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.
Culver had briefly been in jail in April after a total of 13 charges were filed against him for repeated crimes.
He was first charged April 13 with burglarizing a business at City Centre.
Culver was arraigned and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.
The next day he allegedly broke into a restaurant on Ellicott Street and stole money.
He was charged again. And released.
The next day he again entered a business at City Centre and stole money.
Culver was committed to jail after that arrest but was released days later.