Ex-convict charged again

Griffin

BATAVIA — A State Street man who served state prison time for domestic violence was arrested twice in four days on felony counts of violating an order of protection, city police said.

Robert D. Griffin, 44, was charged Jan. 19 with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor criminal contempt of court after an investigation into a domestic dispute.

