BATAVIA — A State Street man who served state prison time for domestic violence was arrested twice in four days on felony counts of violating an order of protection, city police said.
Robert D. Griffin, 44, was charged Jan. 19 with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor criminal contempt of court after an investigation into a domestic dispute.
He was released and on Jan. 23 again allegedly violated the order and was charged with felony criminal contempt of court.
Griffin was committed to jail but was released Monday.
Griffin was convicted of felony contempt in 2020 stemming from a series of incidents the previous year. He was sentenced to 18 months to three years and was released to parole in November 2021.
His parole expired in May. He also served a 30-month term for a 2002 assault conviction.
