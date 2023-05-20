BATAVIA — Six weeks after a mistrial was declared, a Genesee County jury found a Batavia man guilty of shooting two people.
Jeremy G. Ives, 48, was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree assault with a weapon and one count of menacing with a weapon after a four-day trial in Genesee County Court last week.
The jury acquitted Ives of kidnapping and weapons charges but he still faces 15 years in prison for the attempted assault convictions.
A trial in late March ended with Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini declaring a mistrial based on misconduct by three jurors.
Ives was charged about a week after two people were shot at 7-Eleven on East Main Street.
The shooting happened Aug. 12.
Ives fired a shotgun, hitting a man and woman. One victim was treated at the scene. The other was treated at a hospital and released.
Ives is accused of fleeing the scene in a car with several passengers, including one woman who attempted to leave the car several times, resulting in the kidnapping charge.
Police at the time said Ives threatened the woman and ordered her to stay in the car. Ives knew the victims and police have not said what a motive may be.
Ives is scheduled to be sentenced June 23.